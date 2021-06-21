Infinite movie UK release date: Trailer, cast and how to watch

Adapted from the science-fiction novel The Reincarnationist Papers, the snappier-titled Infinite sees director Antoine Fuqua and star Mark Wahlberg get back together for the first time since 2007 thriller Shooter.

Infinite sees Wahlberg play the lead of Evan McCauley, a man on the brink of a breakdown after being saddled with memories and abilities that he has no recollection of. His life changes when a mysterious group tells him they are memories he has accumulated from a series of past-selves.

A sci-fi action thriller described as ‘Wanted meets The Matrix’, Infinite was originally supposed to star Captain America himself, Chris Evans, until he pulled out to be replaced by Marky Mark.

Originally filmed in 2019, it has been a long wait for Infinite to finally find itself in front of audiences thanks to the pandemic. Infinite was also meant to be released worldwide into cinemas but such is the unstable nature of the entertainment industry at the moment, it’s instead available in the US via streaming.

Infinite release date

In the US, Infinite is now available to watch on streaming service Paramount Plus and cannot be seen in cinemas.

UK fans of Wahlberg and action movies will have to wait a little bit longer until the autumn as Infinite is still pencilled in for a theatrical release on 11th September. However, between now and then there is still the potential for moves and changes.

Infinite movie trailer

You can watch the official Infinite trailer, which gives you a glimpse of the show’s mind-bending action sequences, below:

How to watch Infinite

Being able to watch Infinite completely depends on your location. American viewers will be able to access the film by subscribing to the Paramount Plus streaming service that is not yet available in the UK.

Unlike in the US, Infinite will be released to cinemas in the UK on 11th September.

Infinite cast

Paramount

Leading the Infinite cast is pop star turned actor Mark Wahlberg who has had a very diverse career on screen. He has done action flicks such as Planet of the Apes, The Italian Job and two Transformers movies. He’s appeared in comedic films like Ted, Instant Family and The Other Guys. And he has delivered big dramatic performances in Boogie Nights, The Departed and The Fighter.

Playing lead villain Bathurst is Oscar nominated Brit Chiwetel Ejiofor. Most recognisable for playing Doctor Strange’s mentor Karl Mordo in the MCU, Ejiofor has received acclaim for his performances in 12 Years a Slave, Dirty Pretty Things and American Gangster.

The main female role in the film has gone to Sophie Cookson who will play Nora Brightman. Cookson appeared as Roxy in the Kingsman film series and received acclaim for her lead performance in the miniseries The Trial of Christine Keeler.

Also appearing in the film are comic actor Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Homeland star Rupert Friend, the versatile Toby Jones and Teen Wolf heartthrob Dylan O’Brien, while Silent Witness star Liz Carr, Victoria’s Tom Hughes and Batwoman’s Wallis Day round off the cast.

