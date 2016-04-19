That eerie intro (and other variations on a theme) will be familiar to those of a certain age – plus anyone who caught the numerous reruns of Rod Serling's anthology of weird and wonderful tales from the darker side of imagination, from the original late 50s/early 60s series, through its 80s, 90s and 00s incarnations.

There's also the rather good 1983 film, with stories directed by Steven Spielberg and Gremlin's Joe Dante and also notable for contributions from Game of Thrones author-to-be George RR Martin.

Basically, there's quite a bit of history there, so it's fitting to hear that there is a plan to bring the show smack into the 21st century with a new “original interactive project” that will let viewers “step in and become a part of the story.”

US network CBS is teaming up with Interlude, the company that – you may just remember – created Bob Dylan's 2013 video for Like A Rolling Stone, in which you can flick through TV channels at will and see a variety of people lip-syncing the song.

The new version of The Twilight Zone will act like a Choose Your Own Adventure book, according to The Wrap, who were told by CBS/Interlude that viewers will be able to “change and adapt the story based on what he or she feels".

“As with all other Interlude videos," they said, "viewers can return repeatedly and have a different viewing experience each time.”

This stuff would have blown Rod Serling's mind...