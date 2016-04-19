The Twilight Zone set to return as new interactive series
A team-up between CBS and interactive specialists Interlude could see viewers “change and adapt the story based on what he or she feels" to create their own spooky adventures in the Twilight Zone...
"There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man's fears and the summit of his knowledge. This is the dimension of imagination.
"It is an area which we call... the Twilight Zone."
That eerie intro (and other variations on a theme) will be familiar to those of a certain age – plus anyone who caught the numerous reruns of Rod Serling's anthology of weird and wonderful tales from the darker side of imagination, from the original late 50s/early 60s series, through its 80s, 90s and 00s incarnations.
There's also the rather good 1983 film, with stories directed by Steven Spielberg and Gremlin's Joe Dante and also notable for contributions from Game of Thrones author-to-be George RR Martin.
Basically, there's quite a bit of history there, so it's fitting to hear that there is a plan to bring the show smack into the 21st century with a new “original interactive project” that will let viewers “step in and become a part of the story.”
US network CBS is teaming up with Interlude, the company that – you may just remember – created Bob Dylan's 2013 video for Like A Rolling Stone, in which you can flick through TV channels at will and see a variety of people lip-syncing the song.
The new version of The Twilight Zone will act like a Choose Your Own Adventure book, according to The Wrap, who were told by CBS/Interlude that viewers will be able to “change and adapt the story based on what he or she feels".
“As with all other Interlude videos," they said, "viewers can return repeatedly and have a different viewing experience each time.”
This stuff would have blown Rod Serling's mind...