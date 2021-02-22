Accessibility Links

Exclusive – First look at Netflix’s sinister Sherlock Holmes adaptation The Irregulars as release date confirmed

Netflix has announced the official release date for The Irregulars – a fantasy crime drama featuring Sherlock Holmes.

The Irregulars

Published:

Netflix has announced the official release date for upcoming crime drama The Irregulars with a teaser trailer, revealing that “a darkness has come to London” in this creepy take on Sherlock Holmes.

The eight-part series, which arrives on Netflix on Friday 26th March, follows a gang of Victorian street teens as they’re manipulated into solving a series of crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson (Line of Duty’s Royce Pierreson) and his mysterious business partner, Sherlock Holmes (Killing Eve’s Henry Lloyd-Hughes).

“As the crimes take on a horrifyingly supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it’ll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world,” Netflix teases.

In the 60-second trailer, we watch as a blue light burns across a map of Victorian-era London while shots of gruesome, paranormal crime scenes flash up on screen. “Something moves through the streets like the shadow of a nightmare. It eviscerates all who stand against it,” a mysterious narrator says.

“Now all hope rests with these unlikely few. If they fail there will be more terror, there will be more death,” he continues, as we meet the Irregulars – a crew of teenage crime-solvers. “You think you’ve seen horror, you know nothing of what it is to be afraid.”

Written by My Mad Fat Diary’s Tom Bidwell, the series features Us star Thaddea Graham (Bea), The Bay’s Darci Shaw (Jessie), Sex Education’s Jojo Marcari (Billy), Snatch’s Mckell David (Spike) and Catch 22’s Harrison Osterfield (Leopold) as the Irregulars, while His Dark Materials star Clarke Peters appears as The Linen Man.

The Irregulars arrives on Netflix on Friday 26th March. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

