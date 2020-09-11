"Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock. Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours."

And shortly afterwards, his co-star Jensen Ackles, who plays Dean Winchester on the show, shared several photos of the final days of shooting.

He wrote, "Woke up at 6am this morning. That alarm went off with a heavy tone. Today is the final day of a 15 year journey. One that has changed my life forever. To those I have worked with on this journey and to those who have watched and supported...you will never understand my great appreciation for you."

He continued, “'Thank you' doesn’t cover it. There just aren’t words. I’m so grateful for these memories that I will carry with me forever. What a ride it has been."

The pair certainly aren't the only ones to be sad to leave Supernatural behind, with fans of the show doing their best to get the hashtag #ThankYouSupernatural trending on social media to pay their respects to the cast and crew of the show.

The series debuted back in 2005 and has since aired over 300 episodes across 15 seasons on The CW, showing on E4 in the UK.

The final season has been split in half as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the first batch of episodes shown towards the start of 2020 and the season set to resume in October, the final episode scheduled to air on 19th November 2020.

