Thankfully, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, has made it much further than some of her on-screen family. She's very much still alive in the first episode of season six. But that hasn't instilled in her a sense of confidence in Sansa's future...

"Oh my God, I'm so terrified," says Turner. "It's crazy. Almost every day we're on set we're like, "Who do you think is gonna go next?"

"It's almost like living in the Blair Witch Project."

Apparently, when actors' characters are killed off nowadays, their send-offs aren't what they used to be.

"There's always a lot of drinks at the bar. But by now we're so used to it," says Turner. "We used to have big things when other people died. But there's so many people who die now, we're like, 'Can't really afford it, man. We've been out every night'."

When it comes to what's next for Sansa in season six, Turner told GQ: "I want her to raise hell... Her weapon is her mind. Her intellect. She's a sharp one."

Game of Thrones season six starts tomorrow at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic