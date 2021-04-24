Shadow and Bone showrunner has “stacks of material” and “grand plans” for season 2

While Netflix’s latest fantasy series Shadow and Bone only premiered on Friday, its showrunner Eric Heisserer has revealed that he has plans in store for season two.

The show hasn’t officially been renewed for a second series as of yet. However, Heisserer recently told Entertainment Weekly that he has “stacks of material” for season two and “grand plans” for the show.

Adapted from Leigh Bardugo’s book series, Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, an orphan mapmaker living in a dystopian war-torn world who discovers she has an extraordinary gift that could be used to defeat the flesh-eating monsters that rule their world.

As for a second season, author Bardugo also revealed that along with Heisserer, she believes there are a plenty of stories from series one that could be explored in a follow-up season, in particular around Nina (Danielle Galligan), who (spoiler alert!) in the final episodes claimed Matthias (Calahan Skogman) to be a human trafficker to save him from the Grisha who’d come for her.

Speaking about the relationship between Nina and Matthias, Bardugo said that she wanted to explore the couple’s backstory in the show “in that way in order to enable some of the things that would happen later.”

She added: “All you can do is build it in a way that you hope will be intact and satisfying, and then you cross your fingers and form a prayer circle [for season two].”

Bardugo recently told RadioTimes.com that she hopes fans will “take to the internet to demand a second season“, revealing that the team behind Shadow and Bone “have a plan – a cunning plan” for a new series.

