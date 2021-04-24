Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Fantasy
  4. Shadow and Bone showrunner has “stacks of material” and “grand plans” for season 2

Shadow and Bone showrunner has “stacks of material” and “grand plans” for season 2

Shadow and Bone's showrunner Eric Heisserer and author Leigh Bardugo have a few ideas in store if the show returns for a second season.

Shadow and Bone

Published:

While Netflix’s latest fantasy series Shadow and Bone only premiered on Friday, its showrunner Eric Heisserer has revealed that he has plans in store for season two.

Advertisement

The show hasn’t officially been renewed for a second series as of yet. However, Heisserer recently told Entertainment Weekly that he has “stacks of material” for season two and “grand plans” for the show.

Adapted from Leigh Bardugo’s book series, Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, an orphan mapmaker living in a dystopian war-torn world who discovers she has an extraordinary gift that could be used to defeat the flesh-eating monsters that rule their world.

As for a second season, author Bardugo also revealed that along with Heisserer, she believes there are a plenty of stories from series one that could be explored in a follow-up season, in particular around Nina (Danielle Galligan), who (spoiler alert!) in the final episodes claimed Matthias (Calahan Skogman) to be a human trafficker to save him from the Grisha who’d come for her.

Speaking about the relationship between Nina and Matthias, Bardugo said that she wanted to explore the couple’s backstory in the show “in that way in order to enable some of the things that would happen later.”

She added: “All you can do is build it in a way that you hope will be intact and satisfying, and then you cross your fingers and form a prayer circle [for season two].”

SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) DANIELLE GALLIGAN as NINA ZENIK and CALAHAN SKOGMAN as MATTHAIS of SHADOW AND BONE Cr. ATTILA SZVACSEK/NETFLIX © 2021
Nina (Danielle Galligan) and Matthias (Calahan Skogman) in Shadow and Bone
Netflix

Bardugo recently told RadioTimes.com that she hopes fans will “take to the internet to demand a second season“, revealing that the team behind Shadow and Bone “have a plan – a cunning plan” for a new series.

Advertisement

Shadow and Bone is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Shadow and Bone

Shadow and Bone
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Mystery Book Subscription Special Offer

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Just £9.99 for two Mystery Books from How Novel!

Get offer