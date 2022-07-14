Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power releases stunning trailer

The show, which is set to launch on Amazon Prime Video in September, is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and charts major events from Middle Earth's Second Age, as originally written by JRR Tolkien.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , one of the most highly anticipated shows of this year, has just dropped its first full trailer following a teaser in February – and it looks magnificent.

Amazon hasn't confirmed the show's budget, but it is reported that the first season cost a whopping $462 million. Based on this first trailer, you can see all that money up on screen with breathtaking visuals, teases of exciting battle sequences and the expansive landscapes we've come to expect from the Lord of the Rings franchise.

You can watch the full trailer right here now.

The character we spend the most time with throughout the trailer is a young Galadriel, originally played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson's films but played here by Morfydd Clark.

In one exchange, she can be seen telling Robert Aramayo's Elrond that "the enemy is still out there, the question now is where." When he protests that "it is over", she replies "You have not seen what I have seen."

Elsewhere in the trailer we see Hobbits, Dwarves and a warning from Benjamin Walker's High King Gil-galad that "darkness will march over the face of the Earth," bringing about the end of "all peoples".

The trailer also sees one character suggest that this is "the beginning of a new era", and with five seasons of the show planned out, that certainly seems to be likely.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

One of the show's showrunner's, JD Payne, recently revealed to Empire that the team "even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be."

He said. "The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show. They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas – this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end. There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until season 5."

The Lord of the Rings TV series will land on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 2nd September 2022 – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Fantasy and Sci-Fi hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.