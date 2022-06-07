Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has 5 seasons planned out

Amazon Prime Video's take on JRR Tolkien's Second Age may be a while away yet, but showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have a whole five-season arc planned already, despite only two seasons being confirmed by the streamer.

Fans worried Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may lose its way like a certain other high budget epic fantasy adaptation, we have some good news for you.

In fact, they already know what their final shot will be, Payne revealed during a chat with Empire.

“We even know what our final shot of the last episode is going to be,” he said. “The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show. They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas – this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end.

"There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until season 5.”

The series will delve into Tolkien's Lord of the Rings appendices, which detail the history of Middle-earth, to tell the story of how the Rings of Power were forged and what they did to those that received them.

The likes of Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Isildur (Maxim Baldry) will all feature, alongside a hefty set of characters new to the screen.

The first-look images gave a glimpse of how ambitious Amazon's undertaking is, and it looks like we could be in for quite the epic journey should a further three seasons be confirmed.

