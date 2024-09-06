Ever since the saga’s official on-screen end in 2012, all has been silent. Sure, we’ve memed the cast on socials until we’re blue in the face and Meyer has continued to write, but things haven’t been the same.

Well, with the exception of one thing – Meyer’s 2020 companion novel Midnight Sun. It retells the story of the 2005 original… except this time, it’s all from Edward’s perspective.

You might have missed it the first time around, but you definitely won’t now Netflix has got its mitts on it. Announced this week, Midnight Sun is officially coming to the streaming service - only there’s a huge change. Instead of getting Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart back together, the series – yes, series – will be animated.

More like this

Twilight. Summit Entertainment

As soon as the news dropped, you could almost hear the collective sigh from Twilight fans across the world. Why are we doing this? Why can’t we just be content with what we had way back when? It just won’t be the same without RPatz and KStew! Complain all you like, but there’s some good we’re not yet considering.

We don’t need more of the same when it comes to the Twilight franchise, and to try and replicate the same thing would be a mistake. We’ve all got a soft spot for what has been, but we can revisit its live-action peak any time we like. If we’re going to keep Twilight alive – and it feels like that’s what we want – it’s got to be different.

Enter the world of animation. Where people don’t exist on screen, anything becomes possible. We can be taken to mesmerising worlds that can’t be accessed in real life, and have our minds expanded to realise things we thought couldn’t be possible. Mark our words – it’s going to be down to animation that Twilight gets a successful second lease of life.

If you’re not convinced, let’s look at the evidence. We only need to assess the popularity of shows like Demon Slayer, Tokyo Ghoul and Solo Leveling to see how the supernatural can be elevated to the next level. On paper, none of these are stories that are groundbreaking, but it's the artistry on screen that allows them to break free from boundaries.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Even Netflix knows its importance. The platform has increased its animation output noticeably over the years, and it’s taking the content seriously.

Blue Eye Samurai, Terminator Zero and Arcane are great examples of this, and they’re attracting subscribers to stick around. Where other shows and dramas are flailing, fans know they’re getting quality from animation.

So, what does this mean for Twilight? At this stage, the level of detail is slim. We know the plot well, and Meyer will be involved in the show’s production. Netflix has already proved that it means business when it comes to animation, so what the show needs the most is trust from its fans. Trust, and an open mind.

Even if you haven’t watched animation in years, you’ll likely remember the magic and thrills from being a kid. Things have only gotten more magical and thrilling since, and adapting our teenage love of cute vampire romance can only mean better things are ahead.

We’re looking for something more, something to feed the supernatural-shaped hunger we’ve had in our bellies for decades… and we need something that knows no bounds to get that.

The bottom line is that Twilight is here to stay, and shaking off its cringe-tween label is the only way it can survive. Through animation we’re likely to get something darker, grittier, and more challenging, fleshing out Meyer’s world and catapulting it into brand new territory.

No reunion of live-action reboot is capable of doing that, but putting moving illustration on screen? Anything is possible.

Midnight Sun is coming to Netflix.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.