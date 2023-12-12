Talking about their vision for the anime, co-creator Amber Noizumi recently told CBR: "[We thought], 'What would bring in audiences that wouldn't watch animation normally?' People who watch The Crown or Game of Thrones but would never watch an animation series [or] anime they might have a certain bias toward.

"That was part of our conversation, but it needed to be something new and something different that people would try out to see what it was about."

Co-creator Michael Green added: "And something that felt human at the end, that you felt humans were involved, that you could see the brushstroke.

"If we were going to get the non-animation crowd, we knew that we needed the audience to look at these characters in a close-up and feel like they were watching real people they cared about."

But when can we expect Blue Eye Samurai season 2? Read on for everything you need to know.



A release date is yet to be confirmed, but it’s unlikely to drop before late 2024 or early 2025.

The animated action series was renewed for a second season on Monday 11th December. The news was confirmed along with a brief teaser and the message: "Revenge does not rest."

The trailer references the strong reviews for the series, including one quote that names the series as "one of the best shows of 2023".

"When we started this project, we made a commitment to take this very personal story set in Edo period Japan and bring it to life in the most authentic and beautiful way possible.

"Our animators, historians, musicians, martial artists and voice cast made this a reality beyond our expectations," said creators, executive producers and writers Noizumi and Green at the time of the season 2 renewal.

"We are thankful to our entire team and to our viewers from all over the world who have shown such passion for Mizu and her path of revenge. Mizu has a lot more blood to spill! We are deeply grateful to our incredible partners at Netflix for letting the journey continue."

Who could be in the cast of Blue Eye Samurai season 2?

Blue Eye Samurai. Netflix

The main voice cast of the first season all seem likely to return.

Along with Erskine, this includes George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo) and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler), among others.

Additional cast members for season 2 are yet to be announced.

Behind the camera, Noizumi, Green and Erwin Stoff serve as executive producers, while Jane Wu is supervising director and producer.

Is there a trailer for Blue Eye Samurai season 2?

No, not yet. Filming is yet to kick off on season 2, but watch this space.

