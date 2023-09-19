It's no surprise, then, that Netflix are looking to sharpen their already razor-sharp animation slate, as they've announced Blue Eye Samurai will be coming to the streaming service soon, with some heavyweight creatives and top talent cast behind the voices.

Here's everything we know about Blue Eye Samurai, including cast announcements, release dates and trailers.

The series was first announced on Variety on 9th October 2020 as part of the first projects signed with an overall deal with writer and producer Michael Green, which also revealed he and Amber Noizumi would be co-showrunning the series.

Since then, we've had the rough release date of November 2023 announced as the official timeframe to when the series is set to drop, and we'll update this page with a more specific date as soon as we hear more.

Blue Eye Samurai cast

The cast for Blue Eye Samurai boasts an impressive number of names which includes:

Maya Erskine

George Takei

Masi Oka

Randall Park

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa

Brenda Song

Darren Barnet

As of yet, the roles each of the characters are playing above are a mystery, but we'll be sure to update as soon as we hear more.

What is the plot of Blue Eye Samurai?

Described as a "larger-than-life action adventure that takes place 400 years ago", Blue Eye Samurai follows a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise while seeking revenge in Edo-period Japan.

The series is produced by Michael Green, who also worked on the likes of Logan and Blade Runner 2049, alongside Jane Wu, who is directing the series, known for her work on Guardians of the Galaxy and Star Trek Beyond, so expect some awesome, high-budget action in store.

Blue Eye Samurai trailer

We had our first sneak-peek at the series on 21st April 2023, which you can see above. Since then, the series had its official debut at the 2023 Annecy Film Festival in June, where Netflix showed it off alongside the rest of their upcoming animation slate.

Since then, we've only had this first-look image to bask in, but we'll be sure to update this page as soon as there is an official teaser trailer for Blue Eye Samurai.

Blue Eye Samurai is set to hit Netflix in November 2023. You can sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

