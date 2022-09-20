The Midnight Club is based on the 1994 novel of the same name, as well as other works by the author Christopher Pike, and tells the story of Ilonka (Iman Benson) who's suffering from thyroid cancer.

Netflix's latest horror series from The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan is just around the corner, and the streamer has now given us our first full-length trailer for the creepy new show.

When she moves to Brightcliffe Hospice, she discovers that a group of young patients come together every night at midnight to tell each other stories, and make a pact that the next of them to die will give the group a sign from the beyond.

You can watch the full trailer for The Midnight Club right here now.

The trailer features plenty of spooky apparitions and jump scares, alongside heartfelt emotional moments as the group grapple with their illnesses.

The series is set to star a cast of mainly lesser-known actors, including Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota.

Heather Langenkamp who is known for the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise and for her role in Midnight Mass, also appears in the series.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Flanagan recently told Empire that the series, which is intended as a gateway to horror for younger audiences, would not hold back on the scares.

He said that "one of the big things we assumed was that the younger viewers could handle scares", but added that he "wouldn’t subject a viewer of The Midnight Club to an eight-minute monologue" – referring to the long speeches that viewers of his others series have become accustomed to.

The Midnight Club will be available to stream on Netflix from 7th October 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.