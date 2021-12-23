Matthew Goode “very proud” as he says goodbye to A Discovery of Witches

A Discovery of Witches star Matthew Goode has said that he’s “very proud” of his time on the show ahead of its third and final series.

Advertisement

The Emmy-nominated actor, who plays vampire Matthew Clairmont in A Discovery of Witches, spoke about being a part of the Sky fantasy drama, which will air its last season in January.

“It’s been great, I’m very proud of it,” he said. “I think we will look back on it very fondly in years to come. We’ve met a lot of great and amazing people, it’s been lovely to work so closely with Teresa, it’s been a real dream.

“There’s not one series that she hasn’t turned up and been pregnant or had a newborn, she really is quite something.”

He continued: “There’s a lot of very, very faithful actors who put themselves quite out there and had to do some quite odd things in the show, there’s been a lot of bravery.

“And to get to work with a great friend, James Purefoy, to play my father was endlessly amusing and to have Lindsay Duncan play my mum has been utterly sensational.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

His co-star Teresa Palmer, who plays witch Diana Bishop, added that ending the show is “bittersweet in many ways”.

“We know that this is the last one and we are going to be saying goodbye to so many familiar faces.

“But I have really loved having three solid years to marinate in a character and get to know her and the intricacies of who she is.

“I celebrate her triumphs and her wins and I’m there with her in her vulnerabilities and the moments of feeling unsure and uncertain and afraid,” she said.

“I love that about her. She’s such a strong role model and I love how much she leans into her authentic self. I’m proud of her and I know she will stay with me forever.”

Advertisement

Read more: A Discovery of Witches season 3 spoiler-free review: Fangs for the memories