The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set more than three millennia before the events of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, and it has long been speculated the series would cover parts of The Silmarillion.

The title for Amazon's highly anticipated Lord of the Rings series has been unveiled, hinting at further details for the mysterious plot.

Now, a swanky new title scene seems to confirm just that, hinting that the series will focus on the forging of the iconic rings of power that will end up yielding to the one ring to rule them all.

"Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky," Galadriel actress Morfydd Clark declares over the teaser. "Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone, nine for Mortal Men doomed to die, one for the Dark Lord on his dark throne in the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie."

See the sequence, which comes to life via real molten metal and hand-carved wooden ravines, for yourself below. And yes, it's set to an epic soundtrack in true LOTR style.

The title is physically forged in a blacksmith foundry, which involved pouring fiery molten metal into the wooden ravines carved by hand.

Speaking of the sequence, showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay said: “This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to JRR Tolkien’s other classics.

"The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.

"Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

The process was captured in slow motion for the live-action video, which features Clark's voice-over narration of lines from Tolkien's famous "Ring Verse", describing the intended recipients of the 20 Rings of Power. The bespoke title treatment appears crafted in a silvery metal, with lines of Elvish script inscribed along the crest of each letterform.

The Lord of the Rings TV series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 22nd September 2022.