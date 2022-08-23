Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveils epic final trailer

It opens with a rather gruesome-looking battle between orcs and elves, before a young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) reveals her brother died hunting the enemy – a task that now belongs to her.

The final Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer has dropped, teasing what's to come when the much anticipated series lands on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 2nd September.

Cue a montage of beautiful, scenic shots cut with a voice over that hints at what's to come for the sprawling cast.

The series is set during the 3,441-year period before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring, known as the Age of Númenor, or the Second Age, in J R R Tolkien's timeline.

Though Amazon has kept plot details tightly under wraps, the final trailer hints at a storm brewing, both in the literal sense – a pretty nasty shipwreck leads to a bond forming between Galadriel and new character Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) – and a figurative one.

The final trailer also gives us a hint of the conflict affecting other elves, men and dwarves, with Sophia Nomvete's Princess Disa telling Owain Arthur's unsure Prince Durin, "one day this will be your kingdom.".

