Talking of the power of television, don't miss our interview with Michael Waldman, the director of The Zelensky Show. In his three-part documentary, Waldman charts how Volodymyr Zelensky rose from being a comedy actor and winner of Ukraine's version of Strictly Come Dancing to become his country's president.

It would, I suppose, be as unlikely as Bill Bailey becoming Prime Minister just as France invaded the UK. But it happened. It's a truly amazing story and one that is told by Zelensky himself and the people that know him the best. It's a story almost as fantastical as those Greek myths...

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Simon Gummer reveals what it's like to plan a wedding for reality TV dating show Love Is Blind UK

An exclusive look at Unforgotten writer Chris Lang's powerful new thriller I, Jack Wright

The Perfect Couple's Eve Hewson speaks about being wowed by Nicole Kidman - and why acting is a love/hate job

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kaos is available to stream on Netflix from 29th August 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.