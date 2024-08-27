Netflix's Kaos stars are on this week's Radio Times drama special cover
We talk to Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer and Nabhaan Rizwan about their godly new drama.
It's not often a drama comes along that is genuinely different from the norm. Kaos is that show. It's a heady, mind-bending re-imagining of Greek mythology. It stars Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer and Nabhaan Rizwan and in this week's issue of Radio Times, we talk to all of them about what makes Kaos so good. Goldblum's depiction of a Zeus in Hawaiian shirts is a magnificent, scenery-chewing force of nature and he's ably supported by McTeer as his wife, Hera, and Rizwan as his son, Dionysus.
In our RT drama special we also talk to Rory Kinnear who stars in The Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video's prequel to The Lord of the Rings. He talks eloquently about the loss of his father, the brilliant Roy Kinnear, when he was only ten. In addition we also catch up with sought-after actor Monica Dolan from the BBC drama Sherwood along with the consistently brilliant David Harewood - both share what they think makes recent MacTaggart lecturer James Graham's gritty, political tour de force such powerful TV.
Talking of the power of television, don't miss our interview with Michael Waldman, the director of The Zelensky Show. In his three-part documentary, Waldman charts how Volodymyr Zelensky rose from being a comedy actor and winner of Ukraine's version of Strictly Come Dancing to become his country's president.
It would, I suppose, be as unlikely as Bill Bailey becoming Prime Minister just as France invaded the UK. But it happened. It's a truly amazing story and one that is told by Zelensky himself and the people that know him the best. It's a story almost as fantastical as those Greek myths...
- Simon Gummer reveals what it's like to plan a wedding for reality TV dating show Love Is Blind UK
- An exclusive look at Unforgotten writer Chris Lang's powerful new thriller I, Jack Wright
- The Perfect Couple's Eve Hewson speaks about being wowed by Nicole Kidman - and why acting is a love/hate job
