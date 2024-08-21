All the couples who got engaged in the pods, and one outside, all made their way down the altar to decide whether or not they wanted to spend their lives with the person they fell in love with, sight unseen.

Out of the five couples who got engaged, three got married and two made the decision to not go through with the nuptials. But with one season over, undoubtedly fans are after even more.

So, will there be a Love Is Blind UK season 2? Here's everything you need to know.

Will there be a Love is Blind UK season 2?

The girls of Love Is Blind UK. Netflix

Netflix have not confirmed if season 2 has been green lit, however casting for the series has already begun!

As per Tudum, casting is already underway and is set to film later this year.

"Season 1 filming is already wrapped, but that doesn't mean there isn’t more to this love story," the statement reads.

"Casting for the new series, which will film later this year, is now open for UK residents over 18. Think you’d be a good fit? Click here to apply to the series. Who knows? Your soulmate could be waiting."

No. Given Netflix are yet to confirm is season 2 will be happening, there is no release date. However with filming taking place later this year, if the series does go ahead we could expect a 2025 release date.

Who could be in the cast of a potential Love Is Blind UK season 2?

With casting underway for the series, absolutely anyone! There is no word on who will head into pods later this year.

Who could potentially host a Love Is Blind UK season 2?

Matt Willis and Emma Willis in Love is Blind UK. Tom Dymond/Netflix

If Love Is Blind UK season 2 goes ahead, it is likely Matt and Emma Willis will return to hosting duties.

The husband and wife duo have enjoyed hosting season 1 and exclusively told RadioTimes.com it was "really fun".

"It was really fun, great working with my wife, which is nice," Matt said.

Emma added: "People have asked us quite a few times over the years if we'd ever do anything together again, and we've always said we would, but only if it made sense. We didn't want to do things for the sake of it, and this kind of made sense!

"They needed a married couple! We watched it and were banging on the door like, 'Yes, please let us in!'"

