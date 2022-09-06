Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon introduces viewers to the Targaryens 200 years before Daenerys was born, while Amazon's The Rings of Power explores Tolkien's fabled Second Age.

Fantasy fans have been spoiled this year, with two of the genre's biggest franchises dropping new shows.

But which one is better? RadioTimes.com set out to find out, asking viewers on Twitter to vote for their favourite.

House of the Dragon came up on top, securing 41.2 per cent of the votes, while The Rings of Power came in second place with 30.7 per cent - and 28.1 per cent of voters said they loved both series.

Both franchises have dedicated fanbases, so it's no surprise it was a close call. House of the Dragon premiered on 21st August to record-breaking viewing figures and adapts George R R Martin's novel Fire and Blood, meaning there's plenty of source material to draw from.

The Rings of Power, on the other hand, doesn't adapt a specific work of Tolkien's, but rather uses his references to the Second Age to create new stories.

Showrunner JD Payne told Vulture: "Tolkien talked about not creating Middle-earth but excavating it. We felt like we were discovering things that were already there. People have heard about it in montages and flashes, but these are massive untold stories."

