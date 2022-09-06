House of the Dragon fans spot CGI error in episode 3
King Viserys's finger gloves were left in.
Fans of Game of Thrones will remember when a Starbucks cup left in shot in season 8's fourth episode went viral. Now, it's House of the Dragon's turn.
The Thrones prequel – set 200 years before the events of George R R Martin's first adaptation – has been called out by an eagle-eyed fan for a CGI mistake in episode 3.
The scene in question sees Paddy Considine's King Viserys hand a message to a soldier, revealing two of his fingers sporting a green screen glove, hinting that they were meant to be removed in post production. This would have shown how the mysterious illness that afflicts him continues to develop.
Twitter user @SarahBKnowsBest spotted the mistake on Twitter, which she posted alongside a picture.
As was the case with the infamous Starbucks cup, it's likely the fingers will be edited out shortly despite the episode having already been released, and updated on streaming.
