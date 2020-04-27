"Post-production is continuing with characteristic intensity and energy, but now filtered down over BlueJeans," Tranter tweeted, revealing that the team were currently continuing work via videoconferencing software.

"But rest assured, season 2 is coming and will be on air before the end of the year!"

Previously, RadioTimes.com had understood that some key scenes and pick-ups still needed to be shot for season two before the production could be delivered, thanks to scheduling conflicts during the initial filming process.

Tranter’s assertion that the series is on track could suggest that the production is confident of still managing to shoot those scenes before transmission (presumed to be this winter) once the UK lockdown has been relaxed. Depending on the length of the scenes and the scheduling this could mean shooting on a socially-distant set, or amending them to something simpler if they’re too involved to do so.

Still, however they pull it off it seems like good news for fans looking forward to His Dark Materials series two – and if that wasn’t enough, Tranter and series writer Jack Thorne also revealed that work has already begun on adapting the third book of Pullman’s His Dark Materials series The Amber Spyglass.

"We are about to start developing scripts for s3 (The Amber Spyglass)," Tranter wrote, while Thorne tweeted out the edition of the book he was currently working from.

"I’m currently having the time of my life doing battle with this incredible book," he said.

Clearly the future’s bright – and slightly amber – when it comes to His Dark Materials.

His Dark Materials will return to BBC One in late 2020