Based on The Amber Spyglass – the third book in Philip Pullman’s trilogy – the new season will follow the duo as they aid Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) in an epic battle against the Authority.

His Dark Materials season 3 is almost upon us, and it looks set to be a thrilling conclusion to Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will's (Amir Wilson) story.

Speaking about how she felt about the show coming to an end, Lyra star Keen recently told RadioTimes.com and other press: "It’s bittersweet, I’d say. It’s sad because of the people you leave behind and all of the experiences we had and all the good times we had on set with all of the crew and stuff."

She continued: "But it’s really nice to see the story wrap up and be privileged enough to tell it and to get three seasons out of it, which has been an honour."

Wilson added: "It’s sad that I won’t be playing Will and Dafne won’t be playing Lyra because we put so much into it and spent six/seven months of our lives doing it every day.

"Yeah, it’s bittersweet, but we’re happy everyone is going to be able to see what we’ve done."

Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua and Amir Wilson as Will Parry in His Dark Materials season 3. Bad Wolf/BBC/HBO/Nick Wall

Naturally, His Dark Materials fans will also be sad to see the show come to an end, but it sounds like they'll be happy with the finale, if producer Jane Tranter's recent comments are anything to go by.

Speaking at a press screening, she said: "I think that the ending– and the daemons, and the characters of Will and Lyra and Asriel and Coulter – are really the iconic pieces of the book.

"I think that the ending of His Dark Materials is one of the best endings I've ever read. Everything we have done, across three seasons now, has been to deliver us that ending, in the way that Philip Pullman did."

She continued: "So I hope we got it right. I hope we got the totality of it right, both in terms of the pain and in terms of the reward of love and what that means.

"It's very beautiful – I'm really, really proud of everything around that ending. It is the most stunning performance and I'm very excited for everyone to see it."

His Dark Materials season 3 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Sunday 18th December. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

