Appearing on KISS FM, the actor revealed: "I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn't talk to me for about three days.... And she'd asked!"

Perhaps the conclusion is so devastating, Leslie could not believe it had been spoiled for her? Or maybe she never really thought her partner would cave and reveal all the details?

Either way, Jon Snow got the frosty treatment.

It's worth bearing in mind that Leslie has a special investment in the HBO drama – she played wildling Ygritte for three series and was the love interest of Harington's Jon Snow before *SPOILERS* her character died in his arms in the penultimate episode of season four.

The actors met on the set of Thrones and tied the knot in June 2018.

Leslie has previously spoken about the lengths she's gone to in the past in order to avoid spoilers, refusing to even look at her other half while he's reading scripts out of fear that his expression may reveal what happens.

“I for sure ask Kit not to show me his excitement after he has read an episode, simply because I don’t want to read anything in his eyes,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Now that icy reaction makes a lot more sense.

Game of Thrones final series airs this April with the first episode launching on 14th April 2019.