Adapted from Sally Green's YA novel Half Bad, the upcoming series is set in a London where witches and humans live together and stars Jay Lycurgo as Nathan Byrn, the illegitimate son of the World's Most Dangerous Blood Witch.

It's officially spooky season and so there couldn't be a better time for the arrival of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself – Netflix 's upcoming fantasy drama.

Developed by Giri/Haji's Joe Barton and executive produced by Andy Serkis, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself features a stellar cast, from Motherland's Paul Ready to Life on Mars star Liz White as well as singer-songwriter Roisin Murphy in her first TV role.

Read on to learn more about the cast who'll be bringing this fantasy novel to life.

Jay Lycurgo plays Nathan Byrn

Who is Nathan Byrn? Nathan is a teenager who has been raised in a family of fairborn witches – however, his father Marcus is considered to be the most powerful and cruellest blood witch in the world.

Where have I seen Jay Lycurgo before? Lycurgo is best known for his roles in Cheaters, Titans and I May Destroy You. He has also appeared in War of the Worlds, The Batman and Anthony.

Nadia Parkes plays Annalise O'Brien

Who is Annalise O'Brien? Annalise is a girl that Nathan forms an alliance with and develops feelings for after escaping from the Council of Fairborn Witches.

Where have I seen Nadia Parkes before? Nadia Parkes has previously appeared in The Spanish Princess, Doctor Who, Starstruck and Domina.

Emilien Vekemans plays Gabriel

Who is Gabriel? Gabriel is a charismatic witch who Nathan forms an alliance with after escaping the Council of Fairborn Witches.

Where have I seen Emilien Vekemans before? Emilien Vekemans has appeared in a number of French titles, including Mixte, Voltaire in Love, Spiral and ASKIP, le collège se la raconte.

Isobel Jesper Jones plays Jessica Byrn

Who is Jessica Byrn? Jessica is Nathan's oldest half-sister who can't stand him.

Where have I seen Isobel Jesper Jones before? The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself will be Jesper Jones's first TV role, while the actress is set to appear in upcoming film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Karen Connell plays Ceelia

Who is Ceelia? Ceelia is a fairborn witch who Nathan is sent to live with.

Where have I seen Karen Connell before? Karen Connell has appeared in Vikings: Valhalla and I'm Not in Love.

Paul Ready plays Soul O'Brien

Who is Soul O'Brien? Soul is Annalise's uncle.

Where have I seen Paul Ready before? Paul Ready is best known for playing Lee in Utopia, Kevin in motherland and Rob in Bodyguard. He has also appeared in MotherFatherSon, The Death of Stalin, The Terror and Cuffs.

Kerry Fox plays Esmie

Where have I seen Kerry Fox before? New Zealand actress Kerry Fox has appeared in An Angel at My Table, Conversations with Friends, Last Tango in Halifax, Death in Paradise, Rare Beasts, The Dressmaker and The Ferryman.

Roisin Murphy plays Mercury

Who is Roisin Murphy? Roisin Murphy is an Irish singer-songwriter who began her career in the pop duo Moloko before going solo with her albums Overpowered, Ruby Blue and Roisin Machine. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself will be her first TV role.

David Gyasi plays Marcus Edge

Who is Marcus Edge? Marcus Edge is Nathan's father, who is best known as the world's most dangerous blood witch.

Where have I seen David Gyasi before? David Gyasi is best known for his roles in The Sandman, The A Word, Troy: Fall of a City, White Heat, Doctors, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Interstellar.

Fehinti Balogun plays Bjorn

Where have I seen Fehinti Balogun? Fehinti Balogun has appeared in Viewpoint, I May Destroy You, Urban Myths, Informer, Dune and Juliet, Naked.

Liz White plays Penelope

Where have I seen Liz White before? Liz White is best known for starring as Annie Cartwright in Life on Mars and for her roles in Ackley Bridge, Unforgotten, Brexit: The Uncivil War, Call the Midwife, Line of Duty, Doctor Who and Ultimate Force.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself lands on Netflix on Friday 28th October – sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Buy the Half Bad novel from Amazon now.

