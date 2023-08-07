With his knowledge of what’s to come, and the severe importance of succeeding, Desir must band together the 6 heroes ahead of time and stop the world from falling into ruin once and for all.

Many fans have been wondering when we could expect the first series of A Returner’s Magic Should Special to air, and how closely the plot may follow the original web novel or web toon - we’ve got everything you need to know below.

The anime was first announced to be in production during Aniplex at AnimeJapan on March 25th, 2023. The series is being produced by Arvo Animation, the studio behind recent anime such as Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut and Monster Girl Doctor.

Recently, Crunchyroll has confirmed that the first series of A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special will be officially dropping in October 2023.

A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special cast: who’s playing who?

Although not all of the Japanese cast has been officially revealed, here are some that we’ve managed to uncover below:

Takuma Terashima as Desir Arman (Japanese)

Natsumi Fujiwara as Pram Schneider (Japanese)

Sayumi Suzushiro as Romantica Eru (Japanese)

Is there a trailer for A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special?

The first A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special trailer was released on the official Crunchyroll Collection YouTube on 4th July 2023.

It clearly matches the epic scale and scope of the original web novel, with the famous 6 heroes in their final (but only first!) battle with the otherworldly monsters that threaten the future’s existence.

We’ll update this page as and when more trailers and plot details are released.

You can catch A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special on Crunchyroll in October 2023.

