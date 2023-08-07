His position as captain of the Spade Pirates is actually a bit of a pun from series creator Eiichiro Oda, as it makes him the literal 'Ace of Spades'. Unfortunately, that card is also referred to as the Death Card, which is a gloomy hint at Ace’s future in the series.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about when Ace dies in the anime, and how it affects the series moving forward. Of course, there are One Piece spoilers for anyone still catching up.

When does Ace die in One Piece?

Ace mostly makes brief appearances here and there from his initial debut in episode 91, Farewell Drum Island! I'm Going Out to Sea!, but it's around episodes 470 to 480 that he makes a grand return and becomes central to the plot of that run of episodes.

It's sadly episode 482 The Power that Burns Even Fire – Akainu's Ruthless Pursuit where Ace meets his tragic end – in front of his younger brother Luffy, no less.

We only find out exactly what has happened in the following instalment, episode 483 Looking for the Answer - Fire Fist Ace Dies on the Battlefield, which is dedicated to the fan favourite character's death.

How does Ace die in One Piece?

Ace's death is tied up in the middle of his hunt for Blackbeard, after the pirate kills Fourth Division commander Thatch. After discovering that Edward Teach sought to capture Luffy, Ace took on his pirate himself, but ultimately lost and was handed over to the Marines to be publicly executed.

Although Ace is able to escape the execution during the Marinford War, he can’t help but defend Whitebeard's honour after Akainu slanders him. As a result, Ace stays behind instead of fleeing, and in an attempt to protect his younger brother's life, jumps in front of Luffy. Akainu’s magma hands ended up going straight through Ace's chest, killing him right before Luffy's eyes.

What is Ace's legacy in One Piece?

The death of Ace was a massive shock to One Piece fans, and is widely regarded as one of the most tragic events to occur in the story's history. The fan distress over Ace's death was so great that in Universal Studios Japan, you can actually find a replica of Ace's tomb inscribed with the words: "Ace, may your soul be eternal. Your brave soul will always be with us."

He also stands as the first ever Devil Fruit user to die, and it's this death that motivates Luffy to become as strong as he possibly can, due to the wake-up call of Akainu's vicious power. Likewise, Ace's death also affected Sabo greatly - it's what led him to acquire Ace's fire-infused will, also receiving Ace's fruit, the Mera Mera no Mi Devil Fruit.

