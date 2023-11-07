When a young boy named Kento’s mother is involved in an accident, he and his friend Anna – a creature that originated from the rift – go on a journey to try and save her.

But, of course, their adventure won’t be a simple one, as dark forces close in on the pair.

Here's everything you need to know.

My Daemon. Netflix

My Daemon will be hitting Netflix worldwide on Thursday 23rd November.

There is currently no word on how long the series will be, but we will update this as soon as that information becomes available.

Who will be in the cast of My Daemon?

We know that My Daemon will be available in multiple languages at launch, but at the time of writing no official cast list has been released from Netflix. We will update this information as it becomes available.

Does My Daemon have a trailer?

It sure does! You can see Igloo Studio’s Japanese and Western animation combo in all its glory right here:

You can catch My Daemon on Netflix on Thursday 23rd November 2023.

