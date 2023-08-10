If an anime multiverse does suddenly appear, we’ll know exactly who to vouch for. Here’s who we think would win in an all-out fight between Goku and Saitama.

How strong is Goku?

Goku in Dragon Ball.

On his own, Goku is considered to be the strongest mortal in his universe. He has an incredible work ethic, which means he continues to strive to be the best in whatever he does.

As well as this, Dragon Ball fans will know that Goku comes in many forms – 21 as of last count, to be exact. By undertaking training and perfecting his previous forms, he’s managed to supersize into everything from a giant ape to the infamous golden version of himself.

According to Dragon Ball, Goku had enough power to take down an army when he was a child, so one person should theoretically be an easy task for him as an adult. However, Goku is known to never enter a fight with all guns blazing and can hold back his strength.

How strong is Saitama?

Saitama in One-Punch Man.

Though his physical prowess might not seem to match that of Goku’s, Saitama from One-Punch Man is thought of to have immeasurable strength.

Annoyingly, the true extent of Saitama’s power has never been properly quantified in the anime series. It wasn’t until chapter 157 of the manga that fans finally got a sense of where his boundaries might be, establishing that there is a minimum threshold to what he is able to achieve.

Much of Saitama’s ability relies on his physical strength, though he isn’t merely bound to punches. Nothing he defeats seems to take much of his effort and, as the name suggests, it only takes a single punch to get the job done.

Who would win in a fight between Goku vs Saitama?

Though a battle between Goku and Saitama is difficult to picture, their strengths and weaknesses should give us a good idea of a possible outcome.

Even if Goku was able to use his highest form of power, Saitama’s one-punch certainty means a fight wouldn’t last for long. If we are to take Saitama’s power and accuracy at face value, it almost doesn’t matter who his opponent is — he would win outright.

More like this

This is further proved by Goku’s tendency to be slow off the mark when it comes to starting a battle. A fight between the pair is something that could be over in seconds, with one punch quite literally ending it all.

How to watch Dragon Ball and One-Punch Man in the UK

For UK anime fans, both Dragon Ball and One-Punch Man are available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Additional Dragon Ball content is available on Amazon Prime Video and BBC iPlayer, while One-Punch Man can also be found on Netflix.

You can catch Dragon Ball and One-Punch Man on Crunchyroll.

