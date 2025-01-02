Premiering in 2022, Blue Lock season 1 was an international hit, capitalising on popular sports anime tropes involving underdog heroes and eccentric coaches. However season 2 inspired more mixed reactions when it aired in 2024.

So with season 2 drawing to a close, can we expect the show to return for a third season? Read on to learn everything we know so far!

Will there be a Blue Lock season 3?

Blue Lock season 3 hasn't yet been confirmed.

Blue Lock. YouTube

However, the appearance of Michael Kaiser, an important character in the manga, has hinted that it is going to happen. Watch this space!

When could a potential Blue Lock season 3 be released?

If Blue Lock does get renewed for season 3, fans probably shouldn't expect any new episodes to air before 2026.

Blue Lock's first season was 24 episodes long, while season 2 was 14 episodes. Given that the second season took two years to arrive, we can expect a similar timeframe for a potential season 3 – or possibly longer, if the show's creators need more time to improve the animation quality...

As for the source material, Blue Lock is in no danger of running out. The original manga series is still ongoing, and has published 31 volumes to date.

Is there a trailer for a potential Blue Lock season 3?

No, as it hasn't yet been renewed. However, while you wait for news you can check out one of the iconic scenes from season 2 below:

Where can I watch Blue Lock?

Blue Lock airs in Japan on TV Asahi, and streams on Crunchyroll in a selection of countries including the US and UK.

