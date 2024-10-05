This programme is headed by Jinpachi Ego, an elusive, enigmatic genius whose sole goal is to lead the Japan soccer team back to stardom after the team failed miserably in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Only the best striker in the world will do for for Jinpachi, and as established in the first season, any who fail the Blue Lock programme will never be permitted to represent Japan, ever.

A whole season later, Yoichi and co face a new challenge that pits the competitors of Blue Lock against Japan's U-20 soccer team. Will they be able to weather the storm?

Read on to learn everything we know about the Blue Lock season 2 release schedule.

Blue Lock season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Here's the full release schedule for Blue Lock season 2.

Blue Lock season 2 episode 1 - Saturday 5th October 2024 (out now) Blue Lock season 2 episode 2 - Saturday 12th October 2024 Blue Lock season 2 episode 3 - Saturday 19th October 2024 Blue Lock season 2 episode 4 - Saturday 26th October 2024 Blue Lock season 2 episode 5 - Saturday 2nd November 2024 Blue Lock season 2 episode 6 - Saturday 9th November 2024 Blue Lock season 2 episode 7 - Saturday 16th November 2024 Blue Lock season 2 episode 8 - Saturday 23rd November 2024 Blue Lock season 2 episode 9 - Saturday 30th November 2024 Blue Lock season 2 episode 10 - Saturday 7th December 2024 Blue Lock season 2 episode 11 - Saturday 14th December 2024 Blue Lock 2 episode 12 - Saturday 21st December 2024 Blue Lock season 2 episode 13 - Saturday 28th December 2024 Blue Lock season 2 episode 14 - Saturday 4th January 2025

How many episodes will there be in Blue Lock season 2?

Blue Lock Season 2. Crunchyroll.

TV Asahi has confirmed that the second season will consist of 14 episodes and 20-24 minutes runtime.

Future episodes of the second season of Blue Lock are expected to release weekly on Crunchyroll, starting on Saturday 5th October at 9am.

It will only be available to watch for viewers located in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

