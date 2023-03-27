With thrilling matches and endless determination, fans are hoping Japan's national team will go into extra time with a second season of Blue Lock.

Blue Lock has scored big with anime fans worldwide, even if the football team at the heart of this show aren't always as successful on the pitch.

But is a rematch actually on the cards?

Read on for everything we know so far about Blue Lock season 2.

Will there be a Blue Lock season 2?

Blue Lock. Crunchyroll.com

The final episode of Blue Lock's first season aired in Japan on Sunday 26th March, and it looks like all of our favourite players will be back soon following a season 2 teaser that appeared immediately after the episode's end.

As if that confirmation wasn't exciting enough, it turns out there's also going to be a Blue Lock movie as well. Titled BLUELOCK: Episode Nagi, the film is going to be based on a spin-off that stars Nagi Seishiro.

We will keep this page updated with all the latest news on Blue Lock's first big screen outing when we receive it.

There's no release date confirmed yet for either Blue Lock season 2 or Blue Lock: Episode Nagi.

If we had to guess, new episodes could arrive in autumn 2024 with the film spinoff airing around the same time.

It helps that there's enough material in the manga to kickstart production now instead of having to wait around for new chapters.

We don’t have any further details yet, but we'll keep you posted as soon as we hear more on that front.

Blue Lock season 2 cast: Who could return?

Bar any issues behind-the-scenes, it's safe to assume that the following Japanese and English-speaking voice actors will all return to voice Japan's national team again in Blue Lock season 2.

Yoichi Isagi – Kazuki Ura (Japanese), Ricco Fajardo (English)

Meguru Bachira – Kaito Tasuku (Japanese), Drew Breedlove (English)

Jinpachi Ego – Hiroshi Kamiya (Japanese), Derick Snow (English)

Seishiro Nagi – Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese), Bryson Baugus (English)

Shōei Barō – Junichi Suwabe (Japanese), Matthew David Rudd (English)

Hyoma Chigiri – Soma Saito (Japanese), Aaron Dismuke (English)

Rin Itoshi – Kouki Uchiyama (Japanese), Matt Shipman (English)

Jyubei Aryu – Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese), Bradley Gareth (English)

Aoshi Tokimitsu – Shinnosuke Tachibana (Japanese), Jordan Dash Cruz (English)

Rensuke Kunigami – Yuuki Ono (Japanese), Alex Hom (English)

Is there a trailer for Blue Lock season 2?

While we wait for a full-length season 2 trailer, take a look at the initial announcement video shared above.

We'll update this page as and when more trailers and plot details are released.

