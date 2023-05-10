Hinata Shoyo has big dreams, hoping to follow in the footsteps of the world's premier volleyball player: The Little Giant. It's by far an easy trek to the top as we see our pivotal protagonist face defeat numerous times but never once allow his spirit to break.

His biggest opponent on the field is the talented Kageyama Tobio in middle school, whose main focus is to crush anyone that dare challenge him to a match.

The story follows the revival of Karasuno High and the unity they maintain to pave their way for nationals. It's in everyway a classic shonen sports anime with its colourful characters, dramatic cliffhangers and fully fleshed out world.

How to watch Haikyuu!! in release order

The best way to watch Haikyuu!! is with all the added bells and whistles. It's a fun and endearing anime so cutting corners only really affects your own entertainment. The OVAs flesh out the cast even more and the movies, while technically filler, act as a cool down from all of the action.

The Haikyuu!! release order is:

Haikyuu!! season 1

Haikyuu!! Lev Genzan! (The Arrival of Lev! OVA)

Haikyuu!! Quest Picture Drama (OVA)

Gekijō-ban Haikyuu!! Owari to Hajimari (movie)

Gekijō-ban Haikyuu!! Shōsha to Haisha (movie)

Haikyuu!! season 2

Haikyuu!! vs Akaten (vs Failing Grades OVA)

Haikyuu!! season 3

Special Feature! Betting on the Spring High Volleyball (OVA)

Haikyuu!! Sainō to Sense (movie)

Haikyuu!! Concept no Tatakai (movie)

Haikyuu!!: Riku vs Kuu (Land vs. Sky OVA)

Haikyuu!!: Boru no Michi (The “Path” of the Ball OVA)

Haikyuu!! To the Top season 4 Part 1 Part 2



How to watch Haikyuu!! in chronological order

The chronological order doesn't include the movies. While they are entertaining, they serve as nothing more than recaps for the events prior, which means you can skip them entirely if you feel like it. For a more concise schedule, watch:

Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! Lev Genzan! (OVA)

Haikyuu!! season 2

Haikyuu!!: vs Akaten (OVA)

Haikyuu!! season 3

Haikyuu!!: Riku vs Kuu (OVA)

Haikyuu!!: Boru no Michi (OVA)

Haikyuu!! To the Top season 4 part 1

Haikyuu!! To the Top season 4 part 2

How to watch Haikyuu!! in the UK

The entire Haikyuu!! franchise is available to stream on Crunchroll. This includes the mainline series, OVAs and movies.

