Struggling with his past where he saw his parents brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, he trades his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell.

Together, they rummage the streets of London ready to take on and destroy anyone they deem as evildoers.

The series became an instant hit with fans because of its darker tones and characters. For anyone new to the anime, good news has arrived as the entire franchise is being rehoused under one place!

Where can I watch Black Butler in the UK?

Black Butler was initially housed on Netflix, although season 3 was absent from the site. During the Anime Expo 2023 on July 3, 2023, Crunchyroll announced a range of title acquisitions, including Black Butler.

Fans will be able to watch the entire Black Butler franchise, including movies and OVAs, direct from Crunchyroll.

When does Black Butler land on Crunchyroll?

With all of the excitement new acquisitions bring, the question on everyone's lips is when we can tune in.

Fans weren't given a specific date for when Black Butler arrives except for sometime in 2024.

We will keep this article updated with all of the latest news on an air date.

What season of Black Butler are we currently on?

Ciel and Sebastian have delivered three full seasons alongside two movies and a handful of OVAs. During Anime Expo 2023, fans were treated to the news that a new season is already in the making.

Despite Crunchyroll acquiring the rights, season 4 will be a continuation and not a reboot. CloverWorks are responsible for the next instalment and promise the same high quality action and the show is known for.

What order should I watch Black Butler?

Black Butler is a relatively small and easily consumable series. With a core-episode list totalling only 44 episodes, it could be binged in one weekend. To watch the release date order of Black Butler, see below:

Season 1: Black Butler (2009)

Season 2: Black Butler II (2010)

Season 3: Black Butler: Book of Circus (2014)

Black Butler: Book of Murder (Movie, 2015)

Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic (Movie, 2017)

The entire second season is classed as filler and won't impact the story if you decide to skip it. That being taken into consideration, here's the canon watch order:

Season 1: Black Butler (Episodes: 2-6, 13-15)

Season 3: Black Butler: Book of Circus

Black Butler: Book of Murder

Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic

Is there a new trailer?

Of course there is! What's a new announcement without a brand new set of visuals?

Though it doesn't say much about what we can expect from season 4, Maaya Sakamoto and Daisuke Ono are reprising their roles and providing the voices for Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian Michaelis, respectively.

