“They’re [the writers] already generating really exciting material,” Salke told The Hollywood Reporter. “They’re down in Santa Monica. You have to go through such clearance, and they have all their windows taped closed. And there’s a security guard that sits outside, and you have to have a fingerprint to get in there, because their whole board is up on a thing of the whole season.”

It also sounds like Amazon is getting behind their multi-million-dollar adaptation in a big way, with Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos set to wine and dine members of the Tolkien family. “We get behind a franchise in a major way," Salke said. "The Tolkiens are coming to New York, all those estate holders. The older ladies, who are now, I think, in their 80s and 90s.

“His daughters and the grandchildren, they’re coming to New York, and Jeff Bezos, me, Jeff Blackburn, a team of us are going and they’ve invited us to a dinner and see [some] creative work that they haven’t shown the world yet.”

As part of the reported $250 million deal that Amazon struck with the family estate, production on the series will likely be set in motion in 2019.