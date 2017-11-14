So it came to pass that Amazon Prime would forge a Lord of The Rings TV series. And into this prequel to JRR Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring, the streaming service would pour in a massive $250 million (according to Deadline) to create, what they hope will be, one multi-season fantasy series to rule them all. Even Game of Thrones.

The plot? Without help of a Seeing Stone we really can’t be sure. Although Amazon announced they’ll explore “new storylines”, it’s not clear whether the show will centre on hobbit Bilbo Baggins or Middle Earth characters we haven’t seen portrayed on screen before, such as Tom Bombadil. However, as the series is being made between Amazon, the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema (the people who made the Lord of The Rings films), there’s a small chance it could tie into Peter Jackson’s movies.