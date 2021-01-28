When is Black Lightning season 4 on TV? Latest news on DC Comics drama

Arrowverse fans are preparing to bid farewell to two shows from the DC Comics franchise, as both Black Lightning and Supergirl are coming to an end with their upcoming seasons.

The former show stars Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce, a charter school teacher with a double life as a crime-fighting vigilante, utilising his incredible ability to manipulate electricity.

The season three finale packed a shocking character death that left fans reeling, so expect that tragic loss to reverberate throughout the upcoming episodes.

Read on for everything you need to know about Black Lightning season four.

When is Black Lightning season 4 released on Netflix?

There’s no confirmed date for when Black Lightning’s fourth season will arrive on Netflix, but the episodes are expected to appear in the springtime.

Earlier seasons have aired weekly on the streaming service, but Netflix dropped the third outing as a binge watch launch after all episodes had aired in the United States.

Given the lack of a confirmed date, it seems likely that the same approach will be taken with the fourth and final season, which would mean a Netflix release sometime around March/April 2021.

Production on Black Lightning season four was substantially delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but filming was able to get underway late last year.

What will happen in Black Lightning season 4?

Black Lightning season four will see the eponymous superhero suffer a major identity crisis, as he feels he can no longer protect his family or the city at large.

Judging from the first trailer, it appears that Jefferson will consider quitting the crime-fighting gig altogether, describing his alter ego as “dead”.

“No matter how hard I try to protect my family, it will always end in tragedy,” the character says. “I can no longer be the man I was.”

Of course, his family and allies won’t let him give up so easy and it will be down to them to show Jefferson just how crucial his work as Black Lightning has been to the people of Freeland.

Black Lightning cast

Cress Williams returns as teacher-turned-superhero Black Lightning (also known by his civilian persona Jefferson Pierce). The actor is also known for his earlier work on Prison Break, Grey’s Anatomy and Hart of Dixie.

China Anne McClain (Descendants) and Nafessa Williams (Twin Peaks) return as Jefferson’s daughters, Jennifer and Anissa, who join him in his crime-fighting endeavour.

You can also expect to see more from James Remar as beloved friend Peter Gambi, Christine Adams as neuroscientist Lynn Stewart and Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III as the villainous Tobias Whale.

Chantal Thuy will reprise her role as Anissa’s girlfriend Grace Choi, who has been upped to series regular, while Jordan Calloway will also be back as Painkiller – a character in line for his own spin-off show after season four ends.

Although a consistent presence throughout the first three seasons, Damon Gupton will not appear in the fourth as his character was killed off in last year’s shocking finale.

Black Lightning season 4 trailer

The CW revealed the first trailer for Black Lightning season four in January 2021, which sees Jefferson struggling to come to terms with the loss of a close friend.

Black Lightning is available to stream on Netflix.