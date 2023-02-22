According to The Sun , the programme – which was first launched in 1990 – has been cancelled due to waning viewing figures brought on by the availability of funny clips on social media.

ITV has reportedly axed You've Been Framed – bringing to an end to the iconic clip show's 33-year run on the channel's schedules.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment.

If the reports are confirmed, it will mean the final episode of You've Been Framed aired last August, the 701st episode in total since the show began its run.

After initially being presented by Jeremy Beadle, the show was hosted by Lisa Riley and Jonathan Wilkes before Harry Hill took over in 2004 – with the comedian having provided his characteristic commentary ever since.

The series invited viewers to send in home videos containing all manner of hilarious mishaps, with each successful applicant being paid £250 when their clip was selected for broadcast.

Paying tribute to those she worked with on You've Been Framed, Emmerdale actress Riley wrote: "I wanted to say the biggest thank you to the show, for five glorious years, full of non stop, fun-laughter, and to the individual people who taught me so much, for this I'm eternally grateful.

"The best part of this job was the FANTASTIC crews I worked with year after year. This programme was a terrific learning ground for young adults wanting to make it in TV, and so many of them whom I had the joy of working with, have now gone on to fabulous entertainment programmes in various executive positions, not only in UK but around the world.

"So THANK YOU 'YBF' and here’s to a new generation of programmes. Love and thanks to YOU the viewers who have stuck with the show in its MILLIONS."

