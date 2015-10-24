X Factor returns to Saturday nights on ITV
X Factor moves back to its usual Saturday night slot for Judges' Houses after shifting out for the Rugby World Cup
X Factor returns to its Saturday night slot this weekend, after a month of running with just Sunday shows to accommodate ITV's commitment to the Rugby World Cup.
It comes as the sporting competition reaches the semi-final stages. With one match in the afternoon – South Africa vs New Zealand from 3:00pm – the evening slot opens back up for the entertainment show.
The Sunday editions have covered this year's Boot Camp and Six Chair Challenge stage of the competition, returning to two nights a week in time for Judges' Houses.
This year this includes a new twist, as contestants find out live in Wembley whether they've made it through to the final stage of the competition, rather than while on location in Rome, France or wherever else their mentors take them.
From next week, X Factor will begin its regular Saturday performances shows with a Sunday night results show.