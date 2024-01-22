At the time, Willoughby said: "This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together. I will not be returning to This Morning."

As Sian gears up for her first week of co-hosting, what is there to know about the TV and radio presenter? Read on for everything you need to know about new This Morning host Sian Welby.

Who is Sian Welby?

Sian Welby. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Age: 37

From: Nottingham

Job: TV and radio presenter

Instagram: @sianwelby

Sian Welby is a television presenter and radio host, best known for her work across ITV, Channel 4, BBC and Channel 5.

Welby currently helms the Capital Breakfast radio show alongside Roman Kemp and Chris Stark. She previously hosted her own national radio show on Heart.

Over the course of her TV career, Welby worked as the lead weather presenter on Channel 5 and appeared on CBBC's Saturday Mash Up alongside Sonny Jay.

In the radio world, Welby used to work with Heart and had her own radio show every Monday to Thursday from 7pm to 10pm, before taking over the Sunday morning breakfast show.

In 2021, the 37-year-old beat the current Guinness World Record for the most sounds recognised in a minute!

What has Sian Welby said about joining This Morning?

The news was confirmed via This Morning on Instagram, with photo of Welby and co-host Dermot O'Leary, with a caption that read: "Join @dermotoleary and @sianwelby next week on #ThisMorning! Tune in on Monday from 10am on ITV1, ITVX and STV."

"This news is about me and even I don't believe it," she said.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 & ITVX.

