When is The Big Fat Quiz of the Decade on TV?

Big Fat Quiz of the Decade will kick off the '20s on Channel 4, 9pm on Thursday 2nd January.

What is The Big Fat Quiz of the Decade?

A quiz show hosted by Jimmy Carr where three teams of two celebrities are asked questions relating to the events of the last decade. Subjects covered include art, literature, television, music, geography, politics, science and celebrities.

Who will appear on The Big Fat Quiz of the Decade?

Strictly's Claudia Winkleman, comedians Nish Kumar, Joe Lycett and Alan Carr will join Loose Women's Stacey Solomon and TV chat show host Jonathan Ross will be putting their knowledge of the last 10 years to the test in three groups of two.

Are there any special guests?

Jon Snow, Charles Dance and the children of Mitchell Brook Primary School will be among the famous question setters putting the teams through their paces as we celebrate the last decade.