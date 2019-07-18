Now, the stars are getting involved; fifteen celebrities and sportswomen will be facing off against each other in a tense netball match to raise money and awareness for Sport Relief.

So who’s taking part, and when can we watch the action? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is All -Star Netball for Sport Relief on TV?

The one-off programme, which will follow the two teams as they go through the ups and downs of training, as well as the all-important game itself, will air on Saturday 20th July at 7pm on BBC 2.

Which celebrities are taking part?

BBC

Comedy legend and surprise netball fan Jennifer Saunders will be leading one team, while Strictly star and The Greatest Dancer captain Oti Mabuse will lead the opposition.

It seems Saunders will have a tough fight on her hands, as Mabuse grew up playing netball in South Africa.

“I never thought I’d be leading a team out on to a netball court but I’m definitely up for the challenge," Saunders said. "I would say I’m confident, but I haven’t picked up a netball since school so who knows what kind of moves I’ll be making out there in the arena.

“This might be my only chance to hold up a sporting trophy and I’m not letting this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity slip away from me, so when I pull on that netball bib I’ll be taking my role as team captain very seriously.”

But there’s fighting talk from Mabuse who said she is planning on “whipping my team in to shape to keep Jennifer on her toes and make sure we bring that trophy home”. She continued: “I’ll be pushing the team and I’m going to do a massive pep talk about self-belief and encouragement - my plan is to make the team believe they are the best netball players in the country.”

Our team of celebrities hoping to do their captains proud include Love Island’s Montana Brown, Olympic athlete Denise Lewis, comedian Sarah Hadland and actor Sally Phillips.

Ex-England footballer Sue Smith, Mash Report star Ellie Taylor, Capital FM Breakfast presenter and Strictly’s own Vick Hope, comedian Luisa Omielan and BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts will also be taking to the netball courts.

Former Olympic champion Dame Katherine Grainger, Blue Peter presenter Lindsey Russell, Taekwondo athlete Jade Jones and ex-sprinter Katherine Merry complete the squad hoping to do their bit for Sport Relief.

Who is presenting?

Fresh from Wimbledon, Clare Balding will be overseeing the action on the court.

“This summer has been incredible for putting women in sport in the spotlight and with the Vitality Netball World Cup taking place in the UK it’s far from finished, so I’m thrilled that All-Star Netball for Sport Relief can be a part of that,” she said.

“I hope the match inspires more women across the country to get involved with sport while raising money for vital causes.”

Where is the match taking place?

The two teams will go head to head at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

All -Star Netball for Sport Relief airs Saturday 20th July at 7pm on BBC 2