“Given the prominent availability of non-alcoholic products in our pubs and the wide availability of alcoholic drinks elsewhere, I believe that the chances of Wetherspoon contributing to irresponsible behaviour as a result of our new pub are minimal.”

But a motorway-side pub isn’t the only unusual place you can sup a pint. Check out these wacky offerings…

The Old Forge, Inverie, Mallaig, Scotland

Listed as the remotest pub on mainland Britain in the Guiness Book of Records, you certainly have to be determined to get there. The pub can only be reached via a seven-mile sea crossing from Mallaig and there are no roads in. Options to get to the pub include seaplane, helicopter and sea kayaks… but it promises “the journey is half the fun”.

Spitbank Fort near Portsmouth

Located a mile out in the solent, this Napoleonic fort, built in 1878, now accommodates eighteen guests in 5 star luxury. Not your average trip out for a drink (you can rent it exclusively for £312.50 per person) but there’s the Laurent-Perrier sponsored Victory Bar to enjoy an aperitif.

The Canal House, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Pop in for a drink alongside two moored narrow boats. Yep, the canal literally runs through this quirky establishment. Described as one of Nottingham’s "finest examples of canal architecture". Just don’t fall in, eh?!

Prince of Wales, Kenfig, South Wales

The Prince of Wales is said to be one of the last buildings left standing, after the other buildings sank into the surrounding sand. It’s also said to be one of the most haunted pubs in Wales. Hang onto your hats (and your pints!).

The Temple, Manchester, England

Ever fancied stopping off for a pint in a local public loo? Well, here's your chance. Probably not surprisingly, its one of Manchester’s smallest bars, seating around thirty people. Is it time to make a joke about convenience...?

