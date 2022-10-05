Hosted by Rob Beckett, the six-parter will see a cast of celebrity couples take part in mental, physical and emotional challenges set by relationship experts Anjula Mutanda and Maria McErlane.

While celebrity couples appear to come and go these days, six famous faces are setting out to prove that they can make it through anything in BBC One's brand new show Unbreakable.

With a Strictly Come Dancing star, plumbing magnate and Loose Women panellist among those taking part, here's everything you need to know about the Unbreakable couples.

Denise Welch and Lincoln Townley

Denise Welch and Lincoln Towney BBC

TV presenter and actress Denise Welch is taking part in the BBC challenge with her artist husband Lincoln Towney.

Welch is best known as a panellist on Loose Women and for her roles in Waterloo Road, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks, while her husband Towney, to whom she's been married since 2013, is a self-taught painter and celebrity publicist.

Speaking about taking part on the show, the couple said that they wanted "a fun project to do together after a really tough year".

Charlie Mullins OBE and RaRa

BBC

British businessman Charlie Mullins is taking on the Unbreakable challenge with his fiancé RaRa.

Mullins is the founder of Pimlico Plumbers, a plumbing firm first established in 1979 and sold in 2021. Meanwhile, RaRa is a singer-songwriter who has been engaged to Mullins since May this year.

Ahead of the show's debut, the couple revealed that they struggled with the mental challenges the most, adding: "Psyching ourselves up to do a bungee jump together was one of the most difficult things we’ve ever done."

Simon Weston CBE and Lucy Weston

BBC

Welsh veteran Simon Weston will be entering the Unbreakable manor with his wife Lucy, who he married in 1990. Weston served in the Falklands War, during which is sustained severe burn injuries. He has since received an OBE and a CBE for his work with charities that support those living with disfigurements.

The couple, who share three children together, said that they signed up for the show as it was "something so far out of our comfort zone".

Stephen Bailey and Rich Taylor

BBC

Stand-up comedian Stephen Bailey and his partner Rich Taylor are taking part in BBC One's Unbreakable, with the couple wanting to "spend some quality time with each other and actually do some activities".

Bailey is best known for presenting Celebs on the Farm as well as his appearances on Good Morning Britain, CelebAbility, Celebrity Mastermind, Richard Osman's House of Games and Celebrity Coach Trip.

Shirley Ballas and Danny Taylor

BBC

Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas will be waltzing onto Unbreakable with her partner, actor Danny Taylor.

Ballas is the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing, having replaced Len Goodman back in 2017, and has appeared on Loose Women, The Great British Sewing Bee, The Wheel, Taskmaster and Saturday Kitchen.

On why they signed up for Unbreakable, Ballas said that she wanted to see how well she knew Taylor. "All the nitty-gritty of a relationship. Seeing how well we could work together - and mostly I loved the idea of us doing something together."

Teddy Edwardes and Shanaze Reade

BBC

Former BMX racer Shanaze Reade will also be competing on Unbreakable with her partner Teddy Edwardes, a TV producer.

Reade is best known for winning the UCI BMX World Championships three times, after which she competed in the Olympic Games.

Unbreakable airs on Thursday 6th October at 8pm on BBC One. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

