England rugby legend Ugo Monye confirmed as final contestant for Strictly Come Dancing 2021

Ugo Monye is the fifteenth and final celebrity contestant confirmed for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The retired rugby legend began his sporting career at Harlequins in 2002, going on to make 241 appearances for the club, scoring 89 tries and winning a Premiership. He made his England debut in 2008.

Since retiring in 2015, Monye was named the first ever Chairman of England Rugby’s new Diversity and Inclusion committee. He has also hosted rugby coverage for BT Sport and ITV and will be one of the new team captains on BBC One’s A Question of Sport when it returns later this year.

“What a dream come true!” he said of his Strictly signing. “Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I’ve got more than just dad dancing moves. My two beautiful daughters never had a chance to see me on the rugby pitch, so to know they can watch me waltzing and twirling every week is really special to me. I love an outfit at the best of times, so bring on the sequins!”

The news was announced on tonight’s edition of Channel 4’s The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan.

Monye’s announcement completes the Strictly Come Dancing line-up for 2021, with Olympian Adam Peaty and comedian Judi Love both being announced earlier today (Friday, 13th August).

The trio join fellow celebs including McFly’s Tom Fletcher, actor and comedian Robert Webb, presenter AJ Odudu, chef and influencer (and Gordon Ramsay’s daughter) Tilly Ramsay, BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker, actor Greg Wise, Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and Dragons Den’s Sara Davies.

Former Bake Off contestant John Whaite will also be competing for that Glitterball trophy, becoming the first celebrity in Strictly history to take part in an all-male couple.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 will launch later this summer on BBC One.