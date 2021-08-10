Who are the new A Question of Sport Captains? Meet Sam Quek and Ugo Monye

It is all change over at A Question of Sport. Host Sue Barker and team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell said goodbye to the long-running quiz show when the most recent series drew to a close last year, ushering in a new era for the programme.

The BBC One favourite returns later on in 2021 with a brand new line-up, and we now know who will be making us laugh as we play along at home. Paddy McGuiness will host A Question of Sport when it makes its comeback, but who will be joining him in the roles of team captains?

Here is all we know about the changes coming up for A Question of Sport.

Who are the new Question of Sport captains?

Sam Quek

Age: 32

Job: Former Olympian, field hockey player and television personality

Instagram: samquek13

Twitter: samanthaquek

Sam has been a well-known face here in the UK for some time now, beginning with her hugely successful sporting career. She competed as a hockey player and represented the country on some of the biggest stages. She and her teammates won gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Since retiring from hockey, she has made the leap onto our TV screens in a presenting role where she has fronted shows focused on various sports including the NFL, rugby and, of course, hockey. She was most recently part of the presenting line-up for the 2021 Olympics and other notable work includes appearing on 2016’s I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here!

Speaking about her new role, Sam said:

“This really is my dream job! I’ve watched A Question Of Sport since I was a little girl and my ambition to appear on the show came true five years ago, but I never thought that I would one day be a captain. And the first female captain in the show’s 50-year history too. I have some huge shoes to fill as Matt and Phil are two of the greatest captains to have ever appeared on the show, but it’s thanks to trailblazers like Sue Barker that I now have this opportunity. I’ll give it my all and make sure I enjoy every minute of the ride.”

Ugo Monye

Age: 38

Job: Sports pundit and former rugby union player

Instagram: ugomonye

Twitter: ugomonye

Ugo is a former rugby union player, who has represented England on the international stage 14 times over the course of his career. For Harlequins, he notched up 241 appearances and they were the only team that he played for at club level – we respect the loyalty.

Since he retired from the game, Ugo has moved into sports punditry and he hosts the Rugby Union Weekly podcast for the BBC. Now he’s sitting in a captain’s chair for A Question of Sport

Chatting about joining the show, Ugo said:

“It’s an incredible honour to be selected as A Question Of Sport’s team captain. It’s a show I have watched my entire life, so to be named as a captain is truly humbling. A Question Of Sport has had some phenomenal team captains from rugby over the years with legends like Bill Beaumont and more recently Matt Dawson, so I’m looking forward to hopefully adding to that list. I’d like to thank Sue Barker, Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson for making the show what it is today. I’m hoping to be as welcoming as they have been with guests, as competitive and have just as much fun!”

