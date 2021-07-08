Paddy McGuinness confirmed as A Question of Sport host and new team captains revealed

Paddy McGuinness will take over presenting duties on long-running quiz show A Question of Sport, the BBC has officially confirmed.

The programme was subject to a major creative shake-up late last year, when it was announced that long-serving presenter Sue Barker and captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell would be swapped out for a fresh line-up.

McGuinness will serve as host of the new version, with former international hockey player Sam Quek and ex-international rugby union player Ugo Monye as his team captains.

Both are highly accomplished in their respective fields, with Quek winning over 120 caps for England and Great Britain, as well as an Olympic gold at Rio 2016, before retiring to a media career with stints on I’m A Celebrity and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Monye spent 13 years playing for the Harlequins, while also proving himself on the international stage with a strong performance at 2009’s British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa and more recently becoming a respected pundit.

A Question of Sport welcomes its new Host and Captains…@PaddyMcGuinness@SamanthaQuek@ugomonye



Let the games begin! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ROc15x23gV — A Question of Sport (@QuestionofSport) July 7, 2021

“I love the fiercely competitive nature of sports stars coupled with having a laugh,” McGuinness said. “That’s why A Question of Sport has always been one of my favourite shows and having been weaned on it from an early age, this is an honour and opportunity I’m certainly not taking lightly.

“I grew up with both Davids hosting, but it’s Sue who made this show her own. She will always be A Question of Sport icon, but I’ll try my best to stamp my own mark on it.”

McGuinness’ career started in comedy with acting roles in That Peter Kay Thing and its spin-off Phoenix Nights before moving into presenting work with Take Me Out, Top Gear, Catchpoint and I Can See Your Voice.

Quek commented: “This really is my dream job! I’ve watched A Question of Sport since I was a little girl and my ambition to appear on the show came true five years ago – but I never thought that I would one day be a captain. And the first female captain in the show’s 50-year history too.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series!

“I have some huge shoes to fill as Matt and Phil are two of the greatest captains to have ever appeared on the show but it’s thanks to trailblazers like Sue Barker that I now have this opportunity. I’ll give it my all and make sure I enjoy every minute of the ride. Oh, and Ugo… I’m coming for you!”

Monye added: “It’s an incredible honour to be selected as A Question of Sport’s team captain. It’s a show I have watched my entire life, so to be named as a captain is truly humbling.

“A Question of Sport has had some phenomenal team captains from rugby over the years with legends like Bill Beaumont and more recently Matt Dawson, so I’m looking forward to hopefully adding to that list.

“I’d like to thank Sue Barker, Phil Tufnell, and Matt Dawson for making the show what it is today. I’m hoping to be as welcoming as they have been with guests, as competitive and have just as much fun!”

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.