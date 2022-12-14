Boss was best known as a So You Think You Can Dance judge and a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The much-loved TV personality’s death was first reported by TMZ and confirmed by his wife, Allison Holker, in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday (14th December 2022).

Holker wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.

“He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker continued: “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honour his memory.

"We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of death and an LAPD spokesman told DailyMail.com that there were no signs of "foul play".

Boss first rose to fame as a professional dancer in 2003, when he became a semi-finalist on the MTV dance show The Wade Robson Project and went on to compete on the talent show Star Search.

He gained more recognition when he became a runner-up on season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.

Boss has since returned to the series over the years as both an All Star, a mentor and most recently a judge earlier in 2022.

In 2014, Boss began DJ-ing on The Ellen Degeneres Show and was made an executive producer in 2020. He remained on the show until its final episode in 2022.

He also appeared in a number of films and shows over the years, including Magic Mike XXL, Modern Family and Step Up All In.

Boss is survived by his wife, as well as his three children: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.