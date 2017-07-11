This Wimbledon fan's struggle to put on his poncho is real
The Wimebledon weather has been so surprisingly good, British people have forgotten how to use wet weather gear
Published: Tuesday, 11 July 2017 at 1:05 pm
Federer v Nadal. Murray v Djokovic. Wimbledon has played host to a number of great rivalries over the years. Well, now we have another to add to the list: Man v Poncho.
Advertisement
The weather took a turn for the worse at Wimbledon on Tuesday afternoon, with rain delays forcing players and spectators to take cover.
Luckily, the fan in the video below came prepared, pulling out their poncho as the rain forced a delay in play.
Unfortunately, it all went downhill from there...
For 30 beautiful seconds, the camera follows the spectator's struggles to put his rain mac on, all to no avail.
More like this
Advertisement
Could be worse. He could be an international footballer...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement