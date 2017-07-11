Federer v Nadal. Murray v Djokovic. Wimbledon has played host to a number of great rivalries over the years. Well, now we have another to add to the list: Man v Poncho.

The weather took a turn for the worse at Wimbledon on Tuesday afternoon, with rain delays forcing players and spectators to take cover.

Luckily, the fan in the video below came prepared, pulling out their poncho as the rain forced a delay in play.

Unfortunately, it all went downhill from there...

For 30 beautiful seconds, the camera follows the spectator's struggles to put his rain mac on, all to no avail.

Could be worse. He could be an international footballer...

