The replacement programme will air the final speech from outgoing PM Liz Truss, expected at around 10:15am, as well as Rishi Sunak's first speech as Prime Minister outside 10 Downing Street at 11:35am.

This Morning has been pulled from the TV schedule today in favour of an ITV News special covering the latest prime ministerial shake-up.

The former Chancellor is meeting with King Charles this morning where he will be invited to form a new government, following his victory in the Conservative leadership election yesterday.

Following his vote, Sunak outlined his aim to unite the fractured party and guide the UK through tumultuous economic times, although it remains to be seen whether he will enjoy the full support of Tory MPs in the Commons.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are expected to return to front ITV's morning line-up tomorrow, but the rest of the schedule has been unaffected (with Loose Women set to air at 12:30pm).

A schedule change has also been made on BBC One, which is airing a similar news special from 10am.

Sunak has his work cut out for him stepping into the job, with an unstable economy, the cost of living crisis and the ongoing war in Ukraine among the top issues that need to be tackled.

