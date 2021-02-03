When is The Ranganation back on BBC Two?

BBC Two’s The Ranganation is returning with comedian and host Romesh Ranganathan (and his mum) for series 3, to bring the nation some much-need laughter with his lockdown comedy.

The BAFTA-nominated show will feature Ranganathan as he returns to the studio to shares his funny and topical look at Britain today in light of the pandemic. And as we’re in the midst of a third national lockdown, the TV star will have plenty of material to work with.

Ranganathan will be chatting virtually to a number of celebrity guests, his mum, and of course, The Ranganation, his very own focus group of 20 members of the public.

“Working with The Ranganation is always a highlight for me, so I’m looking forward to being virtually reunited with them all and unpicking the week’s events together,” Ranganathan said in a recent statement.

“We are also back in the studio, which is partly because we have figured out a way to do it safely but mainly because my marriage wouldn’t have survived doing the show from my house again.”

Here’s everything we know about the series so far.

When is The Ranganation on?

The Ranganation will return on Sunday, 7th February on BBC Two at 9pm.

📺 We're happy to announce that @RomeshRanga is reuniting the Ranganation for more topical lockdown comedy on @BBCTwo - https://t.co/n6o8IE104m pic.twitter.com/TFDy4HvQ6w — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 18, 2021

How to apply for The Ranganation

BBC Two says they are looking for confident, opinionated and fun people to join Romesh Ranganathan, their celebrity guests and Romesh’s mum, for the returning series.

If you want to share your take on modern life and have your finger on the pulse of what’s going on in the world, then BBC Two want to hear from you. The series will be speaking with guests from the comfort of their own home via video call, keeping everyone safe in the time of COVID.

To apply, fill out the online form here. Applicants must be 18 years and over and have the right to reside in the UK.

The closing date is 15th February, 2021, so be quick. Good luck!

Who are the celebrity guests on The Ranganation season 3?

The celebrity guests have yet to be announced but Ranganathan, but we have high hopes after last year’s series treated us to Aisling Bea, Danny Dyer, Richard Osman and Jo Brand.

His focus group of 20 outspoken members of the public, known as The Ranganation, will be back to share their insights remotely, while Ranganathan will be back in the studio.

The Ranganation will return for series 3 on Sunday, 7th February on BBC Two at 9pm.