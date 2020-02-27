After Baker reintroduced the group (which also includes Carmit Bachar, Strictly's Ashley Roberts and Celebrity MasterChef winner Kimberly Wyatt), the volume for the music track appeared to have been increased, and the group's performance went off without another hitch.

However, the awkward moment didn't go unnoticed by viewers at home, with many taking to social media to comment on the "disastrous" and "awkward" technical blunder.

Since reuniting last year, the Pussycat Dolls have been no strangers to controversy. Their rather racy performance on The X Factor: Celebrity racked up more than 400 complaints from viewers.

With their upcoming tour taking place across the UK later this year, hopefully they'll avoid anymore technical problems!